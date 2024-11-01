Mishap averted after driver applies brakes in advance

The 12337 Up Howrah – Bolpur Shantiniketan Express stopped very near a freight train in the same railway track near the Jhapandanga station of Howrah – Burdwan chord line today morning. Initially, some passengers standing on the doors of the coaches jumped in fear.

But the train was halted at a distance by the engine driver of the Howrah – Bolpur Shantiniketan Express.

Koushik Mitra, PRO of Eastern Railway said that the trains these days run on automatic railway signal systems and there is no need for any panic. “The goods train engine had developed some default and had stopped in the track, where little later the passenger train came,” he said.

Advertisement

There was no fault in the railway signalling system or any mechanical fault. Later, the passenger train started moving for its journey.

The goods train was moving in front of the Howrah – Bolpur Shantiniketan Express and just before entering Jhapandanga station it was stranded due to some fault. The Shantiniketan Express, which was running behind the goods train also stopped at a safe distance.