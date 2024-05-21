Miscreants grab RKM property in Siliguri

Ramkrishna Mission recently faced trouble in Siliguri when a gang of armed miscreants grabbed its property on Sevoke Road in the early hours of Saturday.

Despite the intervention of the police, the Ramkrishna Mission has not been able to regain possession of the property, despite having proper legal documentation.

Swami Shivapremananda, the secretary of Ramkrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri, has reported the issue to Belur Math and filed a complaint at Bhaktinagar police station under Siliguri Police Commissionerate, requesting assistance from the police.

According to BJP member and Siliguri MLA, Dr Shankar Ghosh, the police have failed in their duty as law enforcers by stating that the property in question is disputed.

Dr Ghosh has warned that if the police do not take appropriate measures, he and his party will hit the streets here and protest throughout the state against this matter.

Swami Shivapremananda stated that Sunil Kumar Roy, who is no more, gifted his property on Sevoke Road in Siliguri, measuring 1.59 acres and including a two-story building known as “Sewak House,” to Ramakrishna Mission Belur Math by means of an official trust deed.

“By dint of this deed, we now own this property and have commenced our philanthropic and social efforts on the premises. However, on the morning of 18 May at 3.30am, a large group of armed troublemakers forcibly invaded the property and abducted our security guards, five staff members, and workers. They were later found near the New Jalpaiguri police station and other locations. These perpetrators warned our employees that they would be killed if they spoke out about the incident,” Swami Shivapremananda told The Statesman.

“Once we had collected all the necessary information, we filed a written complaint with the Bhaktinagar police station. As a result of our complaint, the police took action and removed the troublemakers from our property,” he added.

As per reports, the police quickly arrived at the location, where 22 women and children were inside the building and eventually forced them to leave.

A group of more than 30 individuals carrying weapons and wearing helmets gained entrance to the premises covertly. They then proceeded to restrain two security guards, take their mobile phones, computers and vandalize CCTV cameras. They also targeted several sleeping individuals, including a cook and four workers such as a carpenter and mason, who came here from Bankura, Belakoba in Jalpaiguri and Jharkhand.

The police have started investigating the incident.