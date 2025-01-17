Minor rape survivor consumes poison in Odisha court premises

A 16-year-old minor rape survivor attempted suicide by consuming poison in the court premises in Kendrapara on Friday, police officials said.

The minor attempted to end her life as she had to go to the Kendrapara Additional District Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO) here to provide evidence in the court. Her parents had accompanied her for the mandatory deposition of evidence to speed up the prosecution of the accused.

The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted on 6 June last year. Later, police arrested the 21-year-old offender Keshab Das.

The victim’s mother first deposed in court and was cross-examined by the lawyer of the accused. When her father was being cross-examined by the lawyer of the accused in the court, she gulped poison in the washroom of the court premises and started vomiting, creating a ripple in the court, said Itihas Lenka, the lawyer of the accused.

The court proceedings were suspended as there was commotion following the unfortunate incident.

The victim was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated at the District Government Hospital in Kendrapara. Her condition is currently stated to be serious. Police are investigating the case, the Inspector in charge of Kendrapara town police station, Dilip Sahoo, said.