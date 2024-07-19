Minister refutes power cut allegations in Malda

State power minister Aroop Biswas today held the local people of English Bazar in Malda responsible for holding up works on installing three towers allegedly by not lending any cooperation in completion of the installation of remaining three towers, while brushing aside the allegations of frequent power cuts in the area.

Mr Biswas, in a press release claimed that there was no load-shedding in the state after Mamata Banerjee came to power in the state.

On the clash between the police and local people at Enayetpur of Malda, allegedly over frequent power cuts, where the police had to open fire allegedly after being pelted with stones by the villagers, the state power minister said that the reasons behind the alleged mayhem was not the issue of load-shedding but the holding up of work on three towers that the local people were not cooperating with the administration for completion.

He said that in order to deliver improved power supply to Enayetpur works on installation of three remaining towers had been suspended as the local people were not lending any cooperation although work on 86 towers for transmission of power from Malda power grid to Manikchak out of a total of 89 towers had already been completed.