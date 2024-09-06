Minister questions artists who are giving up government awards

Bratya Basu, state education minister today took a dig at a section of the playwrights and theatre personalities, who are returning government awards in the wake of R G Kar Medical college rape and murder case.

The minister, who is himself a playwright and theatre artist also enquired if they would be ready to renounce awards given by the Centre.

Taking a swipe at the alleged cynics, who have been renouncing government awards and expressing solidarity with the protesters, Mr Basu said, “Everybody has the right to renounce awards. It is their democratic right. We have no issues. The person, of the theater fraternity, who has decided to renounce the award of late, is a known Leftist. But our government despite his leanings did not choose to discriminate against him and had conferred him the prestigious award for his contribution to theatre. So my polite query to those, who have decided to give up awards conferred by the state government, is would they be also ready to renounce central awards?”

Advertisement