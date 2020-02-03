State parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee today met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and held an hourlong meeting with him amidst the ongoing stand-off between the Governor and the state government over various issues.

“Yes, I had gone to meet the Governor and apprised him of several issues and spoke to him on various matters. But I would not discuss it with the media. I also informed him about the state Budget session,” Mr Chatterjee said.

Sources said that Mr Chatterjee had gone to the Raj Bhavan to discuss the upcoming budget session of the state Assembly.