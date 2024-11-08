Minister announces state gift on Jagadhatri Puja

Minister Indranil Sen during the press conference at strand road in Chandannagar said chief minister Mamata Banerjee has extended a special gift towards Chandannagar Jagadhatri Puja and carnival.

The state minister Indranil Sen added that usually during Jagadhatri Puja immersion’s colourful procession, a total power cut is maintained in all the 33 wards of Chandannagar to avoid any kind of accident. As per the longstanding demand for laying of underground electric cables, the CM had sanctioned Rs 106 crore. Till now, out of 33 wards, underground electric cables have been laid in 18 wards. This will mean during the immersion procession this year, these wards and in the coming year, the rest of the wards will also have underground cables, ensuring no power cuts in Chandannagar.

The minister further added, “We have large number of visitors from inland and abroad during this time. The chief minister took the initiative to provide a three star guest house within the premises of Chandannagar KMDA park area, named by her as ‘Alor Property’ where the visitors can put up during the Jagadhatri Puja festival and carnival.”

Advertisement

The general secretary of Chandannagar Central Jagadhatri Puja committee Shubojit Saha said this year, 177 Puja committees are celebrating under the banner of the Chandannagar Central Jagadhatri Puja Committee, of which 133 pujas fall under Chandannagar police station and 44 under Bhadreswar police station. On 11 November, a total of 69 Jagadhatri Puja committees will participate in the immersion procession. Around 245 lorries will be colorfully decked up with LED lights, carrying the idols of goddesses Jagadhatri.