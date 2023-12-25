Mimicry is an art of expression, says Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee

Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday came down heavily on those misinterpreting and distorting the art of mimicry.

Addressing a public meeting at Serampore, Banerjee said that mimicry is an art that has been performed by many great personalities to express their views and register protests on certain political and non-political matters. He said that after the recent attack on MPs in the new Parliament House, the country is not safe in the hands of the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

“The Modi-led BJP government has failed to ensure the safety and security of the honourable MPs inside the new Parliament. The attack on the Parliament proves that our Country is not safe in the hands of the Modiled BJP government,” the Serampore MP said. Banerjee said that the Opposition was simply raising questions over the security breach in the new Parliament House. It was seeking an explanation from the Home Minister and the Prime Minister in this regard.

However, the Opposition’s demand went unanswered, he added. “It is the right and duty of the MPs in the Parliament to raise questions but the Constitutional rights of the MPs were stifled. As many as 141 MPs were suspended from the House. We continued with our protest outside the House in the form of songs, recitations in the form of short plays, and mimicry. I expressed my protest through the mimicry outside the House.

Mimicry is nothing new as our Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had performed mimicry in the Lok Sabha. We took it positively. Amazingly, the mimicry performed by me went viral as hundreds of comments poured in against me as if I had committed a great crime,” Banerjee said. “The Indian Constitution gives us the right to express ourselves. It is ridiculous to raise a hue and cry over the issue.

I am not answerable to those who are making it a big issue and passing comments, I am only answerable to the people of the Serampore constituency whom I represent in the House.” The MP further said: “The right to express and protest is my fundamental and Constitutional right. Mimicry is an art and it should not be misinterpreted and termed as a crime.