Migrant labourer from Birbhum found dead in Maharashtra

Somenath Debnath (28), a migrant labourer from Panita village, under Nalhati police station in Birbhum district has been allegedly murdered in Maharashtra few days ago and his family has sought justice.

On 14 September, his family received a phone call from Maharashtra police that his beheaded body was found lying in an under-construction house of Maharashtra.

Since the past-one-and-half year, Somenath Debnath has been working as a labourer in Maharashtra. About two months ago, he came home on leave and returned after a few days.

“We are shocked after hearing the news. He had visited our home recently and behaved perfectly and didn’t tell us about any problems there. Suddenly, we got the news of such a brutal murder of my elder brother from the police. Maharashtra police have not informed how he was killed or whether they are investigating the case,” said his younger brother Sukanta Debnath.

Kajal Sheikh, sabhadhipati of Birbhum zilla parishad has alleged that the migrant labourers of the state, who contribute to the economy of other states have been mysteriously and brutally getting killed and most incidents are happening in BJP-ruled states.

“We will discuss this issue with our CM Mamata Banerjee and urge her intervention on these growing incidents and attacks on the migrant labourers and students of Bengal,” added Kajal Sheikh.