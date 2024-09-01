Mid-Air engine failure forces plane to make emergency landing, passengers safe

A mid-air engine trouble forced an emergency landing at Kolkata NSCBI Airport last night. The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Friday. All passengers on board the aircraft are safe, informed sources. According to sources at Kolkata Airport, around 10.30 pm on Friday, an Indigo flight 6E573, bound for Bengaluru, carrying 163 passengers and six crew members, took off from Kolkata airport.

Reports indicated that while the aircraft was still in Kolkata’s airspace, the pilot noticed that the right engine was not functioning properly. Sensing the danger, the pilot immediately contacted Kolkata air traffic control and requested permission for an emergency landing. Understanding the situation, Air Traffic Control promptly granted permission.

After receiving the green signal from traffic control, the pilot turned around. The runway was quickly prepared and the aircraft safely landed at Kolkata airport with all passengers and crew on board. Upon landing, the passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft. Aviation engineers and fire department personnel quickly arrived at the scene to assess the problem with the aircraft. Aviation engineers began repairs on the aircraft immediately. This incident has raised concerns about passenger safety. The exact nature of the mechanical issue with the aircraft’s engine is not yet known, but passengers expressed their frustration over the incident.

It is noteworthy that in January, shortly after takeoff from Kolkata, an Air India Express flight also encountered a mechanical issue mid-air. The flight, which was supposed to go to Bengaluru via Bhubaneswar, had to make an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport.