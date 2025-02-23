Micro habitats planned for elephants to reduce conflict with elephants

As human-elephant conflicts become a perennial menace across the south Bengal districts over the years, the forest department aims to minimise depredation and movement of the migratory herds of elephants. It is in the process of planting micro habitats in three Jharkhand-bordering districts.

“Twenty-two such micro habitats are planned for the south Bengal forest areas and of them, the works for seven (three in Bankura, two each for West Midnapore and Jhargram) have already begun,” said Dr S Kulandaivel, chief conservator of forests (central circle), adding: “We are optimistic about minimising the recurring conflict.”

Advertisement

South Bengal districts like West Midnapore, Jhargram, and Bankura are forced to bear the brunt of elephant migration from the Dalma Range forests in Jharkhand each year and three ranges — Barjora, Beliatore, and Sonamukhi under the Bankura (North) Forest Division — are left to suffer the worst. Sixty-eight elephants have been camping in the Barjora and Gangajalghanti areas for the last three months this year.

Advertisement

With the recurring menace over the past two decades, the Bengal foresters now have assumed that the herds have chosen these districts as their ‘permanent second home’, as the migrants have consistently shown reluctance to vacate for months.

Micro habitats, as the senior foresters explained, are specific areas within a forest that the herds prefer to stay. “These areas accommodate soft grounds, grass, shades, thick vegetation for fodder, and of course, proximity to water and swamps for the drinking and mud bath of the herds,” an official said. Also, the chosen areas would have minimal human interference, he said.

In a survey study, the West Bengal Forest & Biodiversity Conservation Authority, funded by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, in June 2019, observed: “Conflict in south Bengal is inevitable due to the lack of continuous and sufficient rich forest patches and presence of vast expanded agricultural land.” It further stated: “Thereby a high number of human deaths and injuries occur in non-forested areas.” Also, it said: “Continuous driving of elephants agitates and irritates the herds, which leads to more conflicts.” Retaliatory killing of elephants, as the report mentioned, “either by poisoning or electrocution is common in the area due to the excessive human life and economic losses incurred because of the elephants.”

The survey followed the herds roaming in Jharkhand-bordering South Bengal Forest Divisions between August 2017 and December 2018 and their habitat use and feeding ecology were documented.

In the Bankura (North) Division, three locations where works for micro habitats have begun are Kantabeshia jungle in Beliatore, Barjora, and Hamirhati jungle in Sonamukhi, Dr Kulandaivel said.

Also, a good number of immature elephants in the population in south Bengal, as the experts believe, “indicates that the population is reproductively fit and thrives in these areas.”