Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to resume commercial services on Sundays from 4 October.

The decision comes following a high-level meeting of the metro officials today.

According to Metro Railway office in Kolkata, the first metro service on Sundays will start from both ends at 10.10 am and the last service at 07.30 pm.

A total of 400 passengers will be allowed in one rake Senior officials of the city metro are keeping a watch on the total passenger count at various stations everyday, trying to work out means to enable more commuters to travel by the Metro by increasing the number of services during peak hours or by stretching the train timings.

The general manager of Kolkata Metro, Manoj Joshi is said to be monitoring the situation taking into account the availability of station staff and studying the position with senior officers of other departments to ensure that more people can travel maintaining social distancing.