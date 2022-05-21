Metro service from 7 am for West Bengal Civil Services examinees

In a bid to provide ease of travel to the aspirants of West Bengal Civil Services (Main) examination, the Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run services from 7am instead of 9 am on 22 May.

On Sunday, even the services from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas, Dum Dum to Kavi Subhas and Dum Dum to Dakshineswar will be run at 7 am instead of 9am. On the day of the examination, the authorities of the underground transport will also operate 146 services including 73 each in the up and down directions. Out of the total, 141 services will run between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar metro stations. The services, according to the metro railway office, are to be operated at an interval of 10 minutes in the morning and evening peak hours. The timing of the last service will remain as usual.