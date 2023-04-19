Metro maintains its cool as city feels the heat

Amid the ongoing heat wave that has gripped the city, the Kolkata Metro Railway has turned out to be one of the chicest and coolest modes of transport. However, maintaining cooler temperatures during the prevailing sweltering heat has also meant additional tasks for them.

Notably, while the temperature of the city has shot up to 40 degrees Celsius in the past few days, that of the platforms and circulating areas of the Metro is maintained below 30 degrees Celsius.

According to the city Metro, in the Blue Line of Kolkata Metro Railway network, there are around 60 air conditioning plants and or cooling towers that are used to keep the temperature around 27- 29 degrees Celsius at the underground stations.

Of the total, 31 AC plants of or cooling towers are operated on a round-the-clock basis.

The remaining 29 AC plants and cooling towers are kept on standby mode to meet any emergency. However, as maintaining the temperature of the platforms, circulating areas and the tunnels especially during the peak hours is one of the most crucial tasks, a team of Metro railway staff regularly measure the temperatures of these areas and regulate it accordingly.

Once the platform temperature crosses 30 degrees Celsius, plants and towers on standby mode start their operations and bring back the temperature to the required range.

The ongoing heat wave has brought additional tasks for the Metro railway authorities. The cooling machines, including the AC plants and the towers that were operated for 11 hours generally are now being run for additional two hours, according to sources.

According to the city Metro, the AC plants and cooling towers are now working from 7 am to 10 pm daily unlike the usual timing of 8 am to 9 pm.