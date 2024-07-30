Metro conducts dry runs of Dalian rakes

Aiming to inject more advanced rakes into its operations, the Kolkata Metro Railway is carrying out dry run of a Dalian rake regularly on Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash stretch.

The dry runs, as informed by the city Metro office, are being conducted regularly during non-peak commercial hours in order to check some important parameters on a real-time basis.

Notably, the Kolkata Metro Railway had received two new rakes including MR-513 and MR-514 popularly known as Dalian rakes in the month of June. Since the Metro authorities have been conducting different mandatory tests of these rakes before introducing them to commercial services. The two rakes have also received approval from the electrical inspector of the central government (EIG) to charge the 8-coach rakes with 750V DC electric supply post a detailed inspection to check their electrical safety.

These rakes with advanced amenities to increase passenger comfort of passengers, have doors which are 100-mm wider in comparison to the existing AC rakes. Moreover, greater seating capacity, better air-conditioning system, noise reduction feature and eye-soothing illumination are some of the additions for the comfort of passengers in these rakes which have been stabled in Noapara carshed.

As informed by the city Metro office, the other Dalian rake, MR-514, has also been undergoing all these tests at Noapara carshed. The dry run of this rake is to start once all the tests are completed successfully.