Merit-listed college teachers without jobs bring out graft list

After the School Service Commission, aspirants, who feature in the merit list for teaching jobs in the College Service Commission, have come out with their grievances.

After writing an open letter to the chief minister on corruption in the commission regarding jobs, the successful candidates have emailed a list of 122 illegal recruitments in the College Service Commission to the chief minister’s office. The aspirants also submitted a deputation with their charter of demands to the higher education minister and department secretary on Wednesday.

There are around 600 candidates whose names feature in the merit list but are without jobs.

Their allegation – candidates, who did not feature in the merit list but are close to ruling party leaders, have secured jobs. The successful candidates have alleged that former education minister Partha Chatterjee’s allegedly close Monalisa Das, using her influence, would get jobs through the CSC to people with less qualifications.

Apart from Monalisa, the list includes the names of minister Jakir Hossain, registrar of Jadavpur University Snhemanju Basu, former Trinamool MLA Samir Poddar.

The protestors have cited specific instances of corruption. They claimed that the officials were so powerful that they could recruit teachers in colleges which did not feature in the vacancy list. They said Mathur Gupta, was appointed to Kabi Nazrul College, which was not in the vacancy list.

Not only that, the allegation has been that professors close to Partha on the interview board influenced the appointments. They also talked of Shubhankar Patra, leader of Trinamul professors’ organization Becuta.

CSC merit-listed candidate Dr Kshudiram Chakraborty said, “No rule was followed in the entire recruitment process, no number was published next to the name of the candidates. Even the list of who has been appointed in which college is not disclosed by CSC.”

On this day too, they have raised the demand that all those involved in this recruitment corruption, including the former education minister Partha Chatterjee and the chairman of the commission, Dipak Kar, should be brought under investigation.

Binay Krishna Pal, secretary 2018 CSE Empanelled Candidates Organization with name in merit list for geography, said “We have submitted a deputation. We met with higher education commissioner Shiladitya Basu Roy and he has told us that he will write to the CSC based on our allegations. What will be their next step is not known to us.”

On the list, Pal said, “The list is based on hard evidence and we can defend them in court, if challenged.”