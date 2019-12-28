The minimum temperature in Kolkata will likely to drop by two to four degrees Celsius from tomorrow, as per the forecast by the Met office. Dense fog and cold wave will prevail from tomorrow in some regions of East and West Midnapore, East and West Burdwan, Hooghly, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia.

Today the sky was clear with fog in the morning with the maximum temperature being 19.9 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees below normal, and the minimum was 12.3 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. The maximum relative humidity was 99 per cent, whereas the minimum was 68 per cent. The rainfall for yesterday in Kolkata and surroundings was recorded at 11.8 mm.