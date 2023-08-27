Medical college gets first body as donation

The Arambagh Medical College for the first time has developed the required infrastructure to accept deh dan (body donation).

On Friday evening it received the first body for donation of a Congress leader Pradip Dutta who breathed his last this morning.

The Congress leader from 1985 to 1990 served as a councillor of Ward 4 of Arambagh Municipality, when the Left Front was in power.

Family sources said in 2022 Pradip Dutta, his wife and daughter legally signed a declaration offering their dead body to an NGO Ganadarpan.

Today, in the morning Mr Dutta suffered a cardiac attack and breathed his last.

The body was donated to Arambagh Medical College in presence of his wife, daughter, medical college principal Ram Prasad Roy, Rogi Kalyan Samity president Krishna Chandra Santra and others.

Principal Ram Prasad Roy said it is a great achievement for the medical college as the medical students will be benefited, the donated body can be used for research work and education.