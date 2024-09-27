MBBS student death: After a year parents want probe

Their daughter was a medical student of Maharaja Jitendranarayan Medical College in Cooch Behar and was found suspiciously dead in the campus on 12 June, 2023.

With the recent R G Kar Medical College uproar, the parents of the girl have raised their voices bringing charges of murder conspiracy. According to the victim’s businessman father, “The college over phone informed us about my daughter’s illness and when we reached, they told us that my daughter had committed suicide at 2.30 pm, the other day.” He added: “In the police report, it is however mentioned that my daughter died at 6 am, which looked suspicious.”

He complained that they were not allowed to enter the hostel room on the plea that the police had sealed the room. The bereaved parents suspect it’s a case of pre-planned murder as their daughter had raised her voice against cheating in exams. The family has now demanded a probe into the incident.

