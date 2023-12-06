Mayor in search of alternative playgrounds for sports lovers in Siliguri correction area

Mayor Goutam Deb is in search of a few alternative playgrounds for sports lovers in Siliguri Correction area. The decision was taken in a meeting held at Corporation today with the members of 10 clubs and SMKP (Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad) office bearers.

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has earmarked some playgrounds within its area and it has planned to develop the playgrounds gradually. Trouble broke out after the ongoing Super Division Premier League for Football was suspended after the government requisitioned the Kanchenjunga Stadium for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s official programme in Siliguri on 12 December. “There is a lack of playground in Siliguri.

We are in search of alternative playgrounds for Football, Cricket and Volleyball,” Mayor Goutam Deb said. Mr Deb also pointed out Siliguri does not have sufficient grounds for organising other programmes including Book Fair.

“We could not make arrangements for 15 more stalls as per the demand of publishers due to a lack of space in Kanchenjunga Mela Ground, where 41st North Bengal Book Fair will be started from 8 December,” Mr Deb added. It may be noted that after the suspension of Super Division Premier League, the opposition political party leaders started criticising the Trinamul Congress led state government for requisition of Kanchenjunga Stadium.

A Cricket League is going on at Uttarayan in Matigara. Another 1st Division Cricket League will be held in the playground of North Bengal University, sources said. Mayor Mr Deb today held a meeting today and asked both the SMKP and Club members to begin the Premier League from 29 December in Kanchenjunga Stadium. Mr Deb has also decided to organise 37 pending matches in two shifts at the Stadium.

It was also decided to organise 15 matches at night after Mr Deb assured organisers that the SMC would bear all expenses to organise matches at night in Kanchenjunga Stadium.