Mayor assures help to Siliguri resident over railways’ boundary wall construction

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb convened a meeting with the railways and IOC officials today to address complaints raised by locals during the ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme on Saturday.

During the live programme, a resident of ward 32, hailing from Kashmir Colony, called in to report that a common road, used by locals had been blocked due to the construction of a boundary wall by the railways. The caller expressed concern over the inconvenience caused to the residents.

In response, mayor Deb assured the caller over the phone that he would take the matter seriously and act in the interest of the affected residents. Following the complaint, the mayor, accompanied by officials from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), visited the site yesterday to assess the situation and interact with the locals.

Subsequently, Mr Deb reached out to railway officials and invited them for a discussion to find a resolution to the issue. During today’s meeting, the officials agreed on conducting a joint inspection to better understand the situation and address the grievances of the residents.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Deb stated that he would visit the location again, accompanied by SMC officials, including members of the land department, to ascertain the exact measurements of the land belonging to the railways department.

It is worth noting that the railways owns extensive plots of land around the New Jalpaiguri railway station. Over the years, some of these lands have been encroached upon, with human settlements now established in certain areas. To prevent further encroachments, the railway department has been constructing boundary walls and demarcation lines in vulnerable zones.

While these measures aim to safeguard railway properties, the construction has, in some cases, led to disputes with local residents, as seen in the current case. The joint inspection planned by the SMC and the railways is expected to offer clarity and help resolve the matter amicably.