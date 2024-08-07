Many Awami League supporters come to India to take refuge

Several Awami League supporters, both Muslim and Hindu, have fled Bangladesh to save their lives and come to India officially with visas . Many other supporters of the Awami League are unable to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border to seek refuge in India. Sources report that these individuals are allegedly being confined by both the police and army in Bangladesh. Several families have attempted to cross the border to save their lives but have failed. Supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the fundamentalist group Jamaat-e-Islami have been attacking these individuals. Rabiul Islam, from Dinajpur Corporation area, fled his home to save his life and crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border at Fulbari in Jalpaiguri today.

Speaking to reporters at Fulbari Immigration Check Post, Rabiul Islam, an Awami League supporter, said: “The situation in Bangladesh is alarming. BNP and Jamaate-Islami people, in the name of students, have looted houses and business establishments and set them on fire. Several people were beaten to death. I just fled home to save my life since I have a valid passport and visa. My family members couldn’t leave because they don’t have visas. They are at my in-law’s house. As I was coming to the border, several houses in Tentulia were burning.

A big power is working behind the students who are attacking the general people and looting government and private properties. Bangladesh is finished. There is no democracy and no rule of law at present.” Several people have come to India officially through Changrabandha, Fulbari, Hilli, and Mahadipur ICPs to seek refuge. Meanwhile, some people have been returning to Bangladesh. One of them, at Fulbari ICP, said: “A new Bangladesh has emerged. The Awami League was in power for many years without a proper election system. As a result, the majority of people went against the present government.” As many Bangladeshis desperately try to cross the IndoBangladesh border to save their lives and seek refuge, despite alleged resistance from both Bangladesh police and army, the BSF jawans are on high alert, enhancing vigilance and intelligence along Assam and Bengal.

In light of recent developments in Bangladesh, the BSF has reviewed the security situation along the IndoBangladesh international border, anticipating various contingencies. A state of high alert has been declared to address any potential security threat. Commanders at all levels have been directed to maintain utmost vigilance and readiness to handle any unforeseen circumstances. The North Bengal Frontier BSF has appealed to the district administrations to impose Section 144 of the CrPC along the border at night to check crimes and infiltration.

They are to keep a strict watch on the border, with augmented manpower and the formation of quick reaction teams (QRT), according to a senior BSF official. Manpower at border outposts (BOPs) has been increased, and all surveillance equipment is being utilized to its full capacity to ensure effective monitoring. Subunits have been instructed to maintain high vigilance and be prepared to address any adverse situation promptly. Intelligence operations have been enhanced to provide real-time information, ensuring any emerging threats are swiftly identified and neutralized. Given the sensitivity of the border and potential challenges, BSF troops are strategically deployed to safeguard the nation’s borders, the BSF said.