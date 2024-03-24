Man’s body found at New Town

Mystery shrouds the recovery of a body stacked in a trolley bag found at a drain at New Town, today. Police have arrested one person allegedly in connection with the alleged killing.

Bidhannagar police sources said that following investigation, which is still on to unravel the cause of the death, the deceased had been identified as Subodh Kr Sarkar (55), a resident of Nandan Nagar, Belgharia, who went missing on Friday.

An officer at Bidhannagar commissionerate, who requested anonymity, claimed that though the preliminary investigation into the death so far suggested to be a case of an alleged murder, the autopsy report would clear the air on it.

Advertisement

A senior office said that preliminary investigation revealed that he was suspected to have been murdered with a hit on his head allegedly by a blunt object. And it is likely that the body had been dumped at New Town after the murder elsewhere.

Meanwhile, police have arrested one person following interrogation from Patashpur, Midnapore during a naka-checking.

Though police are still unwilling to give details of the alleged catch, sources claimed that blood stains found during naka-checking at Patashpur in a car led them to believe that something was amiss. And following interrogation of the alleged app cab driver, certain discrepancy in his statement prompted the police to detain him.

Sources at New Town Techno City police claimed that the deceased, who originally hailed from Odisha, had been living at a rented house at Nandannagar, Belghoria for the last two months. Sources also claimed a woman too lived with him in that rented house.

Though the real motive behind the alleged murder was still to be ascertained, sources claimed that business rivalry coupled with personal grudge likely to be the key behind the murder.