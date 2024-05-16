Man stabs woman at Howrah station

A woman was murdered today at Howrah station. An acquaintance stabbed her in the abdomen. During police interrogation, the accused revealed that he had given the woman a lot of money to marry him. The deceased was identified as Rivu Biswas, a resident of Gaighata, North 24-Parganas. Her husband Pintu Biswas and Rivu believed they were working together at a hotel in Mumbai. Mungesh Yadav, the assailant, a resident of Maharashtra, claimed to have developed a romantic relationship with Rivu. He had promised to marry her and had given her nearly Rs 1 lakh. However, when Rivu suddenly refused to marry him, Mungesh stabbed her inside Howrah station in a fit of rage. Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Pintu, Rivu, and Mungesh were drinking tea near the parcel department of platform 23. Suddenly, Mungesh asked Pintu to buy medicine for Rivu.

Allegedly, when Pintu was about to bring the medicine for his wife’s headache, Mungesh sent him to the pharmacy and stabbed his wife with a knife. Other passengers were shocked. RPF rushed to the scene. Despite efforts, they could not disarm Mungesh, who was wielding a bloody knife at everyone. Eventually, RPF officers managed to subdue him. Mungesh was handed over to the Golabari police station. Meanwhile, Rivu, who was injured, was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

The police have already interrogated Mungesh and learned that he had met Pintu and his wife at a hotel in Mumbai. He had fallen in love with Rivu and claimed that she had promised to marry him, which is why he had given her a lot of money. Mungesh had also come to the deceased’s house in North 24-Parganas from Maharashtra. But she suddenly refused to marry him, which angered him, leading to the stabbing incident at Howrah Station. The police have initiated an investigation into the murder case. The deceased’s husband is also being questioned.

