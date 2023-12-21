Man dies of injuries; family files case against in-laws

A family dispute at Gulshan Colony, Anandapur took a tragic turn as 29-year-old Alam Hossen lost his life, allegedly due to physical assault by in-laws family members, including his wife. The incident unfolded in Tiljala police station area of Satgachi.

Based on allegations made by Alam’s sister, the police arrested six individuals, including a minor, in connection with the case. The arrested individuals, comprising Alam’s wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law and others, are now facing murder charges. Police said that investigations have begun. Alam Hossen had tied the knot with Guria Bibi in 2014, residing in Gulshan Colony. Sources said that tensions had been escalating in the household, attributed to Alam’s alleged habitual intoxication, causing unrest among family members.

As a result, Gudiya had been staying with her parents at Tiljala for several months. On Sunday evening, Alam was reportedly summoned to his father-in-law’s residence in Anandapur, where, according to the allegations, he was intoxicated, leading to an altercation. Later that night, due to a deterioration in his health, Alam was admitted to the National Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The following Tuesday, Alam’s sister, Shabana Parveen, lodged a formal complaint against Alam’s in-laws

