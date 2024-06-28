Mamata’s warning fails to evoke response from Midnapore councillor

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee strongly criticized the civic bodies and administration for their under-performance in various municipal services, particularly highlighting the issue of inadequate garbage clearance.

Despite her reprimand, municipal commissioners in several wards of the Midnapore Municipality remain unresponsive, showcasing a glaring disconnect between leadership directives and ground-level execution.

A stark example of this indifference is evident in ward 24 of the Midnapore Municipality. Contrary to the municipality’s bold vision statement on its official website, which promises to transform Midnapore into an environment-friendly city with assured water supply, quality infrastructure, safe sanitation, and effective solid waste management, the reality on the ground tells a different story. (http://midnaporemunicipality.com/mun_vison.php?page=3).

The residential area of ward 24, particularly the aristocratic Dak Bungalow Road in Saratpally, is plagued with indiscriminate garbage dumping. Waste is being deposited opposite a newly-built apartment, contaminating a private vacant plot and spilling onto the streets. Overgrown bushes and shrubs have turned the area into a haven for harmful animals and a breeding ground for mosquitoes, posing significant health risks such as dengue and malaria. The Trinamul-dominated municipality appears to be turning a blind eye to this growing public nuisance.

Dr Abhijit Guha, a resident of Sagarika Apartment, has been at the forefront of raising this issue. After his complaint to the district magistrate last year yielded no results, Dr Guha filed an RTI application on 10 January, seeking information on the actions taken by the authorities. When he received no response, he made a first appeal on 28 February. The district magistrate subsequently transferred the RTI application to the executive officer of Midnapore Municipality on 20 March, but this, too, led nowhere.

Frustrated with the lack of action, Dr Guha filed a second appeal under the RTI Act of 2005 to the West Bengal Information Commission. This appeal, received by the commission on 1 June, was assigned diary number 601486. Despite these efforts, the issue of garbage dumping persists unabated, right under the nose of Trinamul councillor in the ward.

The situation in Midnapore is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by residents due to the apathy of local authorities. As the community continues to grapple with these issues, it remains to be seen whether the chief minister’s admonition will translate into tangible improvements on the ground.