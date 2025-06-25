Preparations underway for ISKCON Siliguri’s Rath Yatra

Siliguri is gearing up for one of its grandest religious celebrations—the annual Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON.

The week-long festival, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, his brother Balaram and sister Subhadra, will commence on 27 June with the main chariot procession and conclude on 5 July with the return journey, known as Ulto Rath. With thousands of devotees expected to participate, authorities have stepped in to ensure the event unfolds seamlessly and safely across the city.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Siliguri police commissioner C Sudhakar, led a high-level joint inspection at the ISKCON temple premises in preparation for the Yatra. Recognising the scale of the event and the large turnout anticipated, the commissioner brought together representatives from all key departments including the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA), Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL), BSNL, public works department (PWD), fire and emergency services, and multiple wings of the Siliguri Police, particularly the traffic department.

Advertisement

The Inspection began at 11 a.m. in front of the ISKCON temple, where the team jointly reviewed various logistics concerning the procession. Officials assessed the condition of the roads along the chariot route, traffic diversion plans, power supply arrangements, emergency fire response readiness, and communication support. The beautifully decorated chariots, constructed for carrying the deities during the Yatra, were also inspected as part of the safety checks.

Particular attention was drawn to damaged stretches of the road that fall along the Rath Yatra route. During the inspection, it was noted that these conditions are already affecting daily traffic, including the movement of ambulances and school buses. If left unattended, they could pose significant problems during the large-scale religious procession. Highlighting this concern, Nam Krishna Das, communication officer of ISKCON Siliguri, said, “These damaged roads are already causing problems for ambulances and school buses. If not repaired immediately, they could pose serious challenges during a large-scale event like the Rath Yatra.” He urged the concerned civic bodies to take prompt action and initiate necessary repairs to prevent any disruption to the sacred festivities.

The Rath Yatra on 27 June will follow a detailed route beginning and ending at the ISKCON temple. The procession will travel through ISKCON Road, ISKCON More, Sevoke Road, Panitanki More, Sevoke More, Hill Cart Road, Venus More, Hospital More, Bhutia Market, Haren Mukherjee Road, Pakurtala More, Nazrul Sarani, Swamiji More, Haidarpara Main Road, and return to the temple. The return chariot journey, Ulto Rath, will take place on July 5, beginning from ISKCON More and concluding at the temple, symbolising Lord Jagannath’s return to his divine abode.

Inside the temple auditorium, which will be transformed into a symbolic Gundicha Mandir—the traditional representation of Lord Jagannath’s aunt’s home—a series of spiritual events will take place throughout the week. These include daily discourses on Lord Jagannath’s divine pastimes, theatrical performances, devotional dramas, special pujas, maha-arati, bhajans, and cultural programmes meant to create an immersive devotional atmosphere for visiting devotees.

Police Commissioner Sudhakar has underlined the importance of inter-departmental coordination in managing the crowd and ensuring public safety during the festival. Security measures will include additional police deployment along the route, traffic diversions, and dedicated arrangements for fire and emergency services. Departments have been assigned specific responsibilities and have been asked to work in close coordination to ensure the success of the event.

The ISKCON authorities have extended an open invitation to all devotees across Siliguri and adjoining areas to participate in the spiritually uplifting Rath Yatra. With comprehensive preparations in motion and administrative coordination at its peak, this year’s Rath Yatra is expected to be one of the most memorable religious occasions in the region.