Mamata’s pat to students for success in PLANCKS

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated undergrad students who have achieved success at the prestigious physics competition in Barcelona, Spain.

She wrote in X handle: “Congratulations to the young Indians/Bengalis who have made us proud in the world forum by their achieving a top rank in the extremely competitive international theoretical physics competition, called PLANCKS 2025! Three of the four boys in the winning team are from Bengal, and that makes the Bengal Government particularly elated. I congratulate all four young talents of our country for this unprecedented global achievement.

“In the latest edition of PLANCKS 2025, at Barcelona, Spain, a team of undergraduate students from the Indian Institute of Sciences has achieved a remarkable global sixth-place finish. This represents the highest ranking ever achieved by an Indian team in PLANCKS.

“The team consists of Simar Narula, Ritabrata Ghosh, Susmita Roy and Avik Das. Ghosh, Roy and Das have been boys from Bengal. Avik got excellent topper positions in our Madhyamik, Uccha Madhyamik and State Joint Entrance Examinations, while Ritabrata of Chakdaha has also been a consistent achiever like Susmita. They make us proud by their stupendous success in the stiff multi-nation cerebral competition.

“I congratulate the caring parents/ guardians and our proud teachers also. Let our boys and girls bring more and more international laurels!”