Mamata warns traders against exploitation, price hike

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who chaired a meeting of the agro-marketing department at the state secretariat in Nabanna today, directed officials from various related departments not to lower their guard in monitoring alleged black-marketing and hoarding of essential commodities. She warned that certain unscrupulous traders were attempting to exploit the volatile situation, in the wake of the Indo-Pakistan war-like conditions, for profit.

She also instructed officials, police, and enforcement departments to conduct surprise inspections of city markets to help control prices as and when necessary.

Advertisement

Ms Banerjee instructed the fisheries department to sell fish through Sufal Bangla stalls across the state to help keep prices in check, ensuring that the public is not further burdened during this emergency situation.

Advertisement

She also urged officials from the animal husbandry department to be more proactive in increasing the production of ducklings in the state, so that demand for both duck and chicken can be met in city markets.

The meeting at Nabanna was attended by chief secretary Manoj Pant and other secretaries of departments related to agro-marketing. While Ms Banerjee expressed satisfaction with the current wholesale prices of various vegetables—describing them as “stable” at present—she voiced her disappointment at the sluggish response of some departments. She criticised their inaction and described their behaviour as a form of procrastination detrimental to public service.

She was particularly critical of the fisheries and animal husbandry departments, stating that some officials and secretaries were either indifferent to the current situation or remained trapped in bureaucratic red tape.

“Why is fish production in the state declining? Why can’t fish prices in the market be stabilised? This trend continues despite earlier approvals to sell fish at Sufal Bangla outlets in the city. You have yet to overcome the procrastination that has set in,” a visibly displeased Ms Banerjee told the secretary of the animal husbandry department.

She added that while the prices of potatoes and onions have remained relatively stable due to adequate storage facilities and good yields, the government has now approved the installation of an additional 1,300 onion storage units across the state to support continued supply.

Ms Banerjee noted that there are currently 749 Sufal Bangla outlets in the state, with plans to establish an additional 250.