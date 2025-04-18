Mamata urges Guv to postpone Murshidabad visit

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday requested Governor C V Ananda Bose to postpone his planned visit to the violence-affected Murshidabad district.

The chief minister said the situation was steadily improving and that efforts to restore public confidence were in progress.

Advertisement

“I will request no one – apart from the locals- should go to Murshidabad now. Peace is slowly returning and, in this condition, we should help the administration so that they continue with their confidence building process,” she said.

Advertisement

“I appeal to the Governor to wait for a few more days. Our women’s commission also wanted to go but I stopped them. I am also not going. I shall go when the time comes,” Mamata said.

Banerjee’s appeal follows reports that Bose intended to visit Murshidabad on Friday to evaluate the situation on the ground after last week’s communal unrest in the Muslim-majority district.

“Let him go to Tripura. Tell the home minister (Amit Shah) to go to Manipur and Assam,” the chief minister quipped.

At least three people lost their lives and several others were injured in last week’s clashes in several areas in Murshidabad including Dhuliyan, Suti and Samserganj, leading to the deployment of a significant number of police personnel and central paramilitary forces to restore order and bring the situation under control.

Attacking Amit Shah, Mamata without taking his name, said: “Earlier, the BSF’s jurisdiction was limited to 5 km, but it has now been extended to 50 km — we strongly oppose this move. Previously, there was a system in place to maintain records of individuals coming from outside.”

“After the current home minister took charge, that system was withdrawn. Now, our people are not even allowed to collect data on outsiders,” she added.

Making it clear that riots are not caused by Hindus, Muslims, Christians, or followers of any religion, the chief minister stated: “Riots are instigated by criminals, and it is the common people who end up suffering as victims. Let everyone stay in peace.”