Mamata to meet top officials over BGBS preparation

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with the senior bureaucrats tomorrow to prepare a road for successfully holding the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

The two-day conference will be held in February 2025. Chief secretary Manoj Pant, home secretary Nandini Chakrabatri and other state government officials will be present at tomorrow’s meeting.

The state government will highlight the MSME and IT sectors. It may be mentioned that a US-based firm has agreed to set up a firm to produce semiconductors in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the 5th edition of Kolkata Jewellery and Gem Fair (KJGF) ended at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan recently.

The fair showcased eastern India’s jewellery heritage. Organised by Informa Markets in India, KJGF made a return after six years. Manoj Pant, state chief secretary, Vandana Yadav, managing director West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), were present at the inaugural function among others.

The expo hosted over 60 exhibitors and two hundred leading brands and more than 2000 unique designs. Fine jewellery, gemstones, lab grown diamonds, gold ornaments, silver artifacts and cutting-edge jewellery technology were exhibited at the fair.

Yogesh Mudras, managing director Informa Markets India, said, “It is our privilege to bring back the Kolkata jewellery and gem fair, a landmark event showcasing the creativity, craftsmanship and business potential of east India’s jewellery industry.”

India’s gem and jewellery market, valued at USD 43.71 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to USD 133.96 billion by 2030. The eastern region, including West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand contributes to 15 per cent of this market share, with Kolkata emerging as a key hub known for its intricate craftsmanship and significant export contributions. The Gem and Jewellery Park at Ankurhati aims to further modernise and expand the sector.