Mamata to inaugurate Assembly museum

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate a museum at the Assembly House today. A new building has been constructed inside the Assembly campus to commemorate the 75th year of Indian Independence. Miss Banerjee had inaugurated the building in 2022. The new museum will be housed on the ground floor of the building. The rich heritage and history of Bengal, role of Bengal in the freedom movement, the state’s industry, culture and political changes that had taken place in the state will be showcased by using models and photographs.

The political changes which the state has undergone will be put up in the museum as well. The results of all the elections held in the state have also been put up at the museum. A wax statue of Bidhan Chandra Roy, the architect of modern Bengal has been installed along with Gandhiji and Netaji. The photographs of all the speakers, chief ministers and governors can also be found along with their life history at the museum. Bengal Assembly had played an important role in country’s democratic movement. The Assembly is a witness to many important legislations and history of the Bills have been put up along with every detail.

The Platinum Jubilee building has two auditoriums with 450 people capacity each. There are conference halls and meeting rooms. The building has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore. Miss Banerjee will inaugurate the museum at 4pm. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay and other senior MLAs and ministers will be present at the function. The museum will be of great help to the research scholars doing research in politics, sociology of Bengal’s history

