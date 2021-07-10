Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her gratitude to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for gifting her mangoes. Addressing Bangladesh PM as “Hasina Di”, in a letter dated 8 July, Miss Banerjee said she was “overwhelmed” to receive the gift and has distributed it among all.

She also wrote: “I respect your affection and the fragrance of Bangladesh that has come through the mangoes. I am truly impressed.” The mangoes are of the Haribhanga variety, grown in Rangpur district in the northwest Bangladesh.

Miss Banerjee wrote she has heard about this variety of mangoes but has never tasted it. Miss Banerjee and PM Hasina are known to share a very cordial relation. In November 2019, Miss Hasina had visited Kolkata at the invitation of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to inaugurate and watch India’s maiden day-night Test match against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens.

A few days back Miss Hasina had sent 2,600 kg of mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders including Miss Banerjee as a mark of friendship between the two countries. The gift from Miss Hasina has comes when there is growing disquiet in Bangladesh over delay in the delivery of second doses of vaccine to them.