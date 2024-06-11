Mamata sends MPs to lend support to agitating farmers

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has expressed solidarity with the agitating farmers in Haryana and assured them of every support, including launching a joint movement.

While talking to the leaders of the farmers over phone, she said if needed, she would visit the spot. “The BJP-led government had killed your member, damaged tractors and other equipment. Though we have not come to power, we have 42 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and we are with you and will support your cause. The government in Delhi is a weak government without stability,” she told the farmers.

A five member Trinamul Congress delegation comprising Derek O’Brien, Mohammad Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Sagarika Ghosh and Saket Gokhale went to Khanauri border in Haryana where the farmers have launched a movement. The farmers are protesting against the atrocities of the BJP-led Centre. They showed the used cartridges that had been used to fire at the protesters. They said their houses had been damaged. The Centre had used all sorts of pressure tactics to dissuade them. Road barricades were used to stop them from entering Delhi. Water cannons were used to disperse them.

Advertisement

While addressing the MPs, both old and new, at her Kalighat residence on Saturday, Miss Banerjee had said that the MPs would not sit idle in Delhi. “We will not sit idle and will raise important issues. We will keep a tab on the present government,” she said.

Trinamul Congress has expressed its solidarity with the agitating farmers within 24 hours after the formation of the new government. Miss Banerjee had said she would not sit quietly against the Centre which has throughout neglected the interest of the farmers. Narendra Modi had given false assurance that the income of the farmers would go up by three times by 2024. However, this has not taken place.

Earlier too, Miss Banerjee had supported the farmers and some of their leaders had met her in Kolkata.

The state government gives Rs 10,000 to the farmers per annum. It also pays insurance for the crops under the Krishak Bandhu scheme.