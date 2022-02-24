Mamata promises impartial probe

State chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who informed media persons of the arrests of a home guard and a civic police volunteer in connection with the death of Anis Khan, said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to investigate the death, was not allowed to enter the locality in Amta where he lived.

“Inquiry has just started and we don’t know what exactly happened in Amta. Police were not allowed to enter twice. On the basis of the complaint, we have arrested two persons in the case. We don’t know whether these two persons are involved or not but they have been taken into police custody so that they are unable to influence the investigation process. Our government is very tough if we get a genuine complaint and we will take action,” she said, adding that an impartial inquiry is being conducted.

Condemning the protests that have been launched since yesterday, Banerjee said: “Don’t think the government is weak. Let the police do their work. The entire matter is being seriously considered. Whenever the government gets any complaint, it works on it. Those who are doing politics on the issue should remember I have emerged from agitations. So, no one should teach me agitation”.

“Everyone has the right to protest. But do so from one place. Why are you blocking roads and putting people in trouble? Yesterday, people faced problems in reaching the hospital and airport. We have seen this culture for 30 years and got used to it. We won’t tolerate this culture anymore. Obstruction is a criminal offence. Let law take its own course,” she added.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, she said: “I have not come here to see the CPI-M’s or the BJP’s interests. I have come here for the public interest.” On Anis’s family’s demand for CBI inquiry, Banerjee questioned: “They want the CBI to investigate. But the CBI was unable to crack the Nobel case. It has failed in so many cases. What will the CBI do? Nandigram and Tapasi Malik cases were handed over to CBI but what has happened?” She also criticised the media for the coverage of Anis’s death.