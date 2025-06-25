Mamata prod to PM for halting Middle East crisis

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the Indian government to take decisive steps to help bring an end to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, warning that continued warfare could have catastrophic consequences for the planet and global stability.

Speaking at the Assembly, Banerjee expressed grave concern over the ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel, a situation that has drawn international anxiety in recent weeks. “If this war is not stopped, the world will face destruction. The environmental impact will be devastating,” she said, calling on New Delhi to act as a responsible global power and mediate for peace. India has so far maintained a neutral stance, given its longstanding ties with both Iran and Israel.

Advertisement

However, Banerjee believes that neutrality is not enough. “India must take the right steps to stop the war,” she said, positioning India as a potential peacemaker given its diplomatic relationships in the region. Drawing from her own experiences with international diplomacy, Banerjee said she could not share many details, citing the sensitive nature of the situation. She did, however, refer to her previous reactions during the Russia–Ukraine war, when she had also urged for peaceful resolutions and trusted the central government to act wisely. In past India-Pakistan tensions as well, Banerjee stood firmly behind the Centre, advocating national unity over political divides. Banerjee’s comments reflect growing unease in India over the ripple effects of foreign wars, particularly in regions where India has economic and strategic interests.

Advertisement

While foreign policy remains under the purview of the central government, her remarks are likely to add pressure on New Delhi to engage more assertively with the global community in pursuing de-escalation efforts. This is not the first time the West Bengal leader has weighed in on international affairs. Known for her outspoken views and populist style, Banerjee has repeatedly emphasised the interconnectedness of global peace, environmental sustainability, and India’s moral responsibility on the world stage.