With Mamata prod, EB set to play Indian Super League

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today announced a partnership between East Bengal Club and Kolkata-based Emami Group that paved the way for the former’s participation in the ISL (Indian Super League).

“Today, over a cup of tea, both the parties have agreed to the partnership. This paves the way for East Bengal’s participation in the ISL,” Miss Banerjee said after the meeting at Nabanna.

Considering the fact that East Bengal club has a strong brand value, Miss Banerjee had requested the Emami Group to help East Bengal. “They have been a Kolkata-based industry and have never left Bengal. The two parties will meet later and sort out the details,” she added.

“In Bengal, Didi is the only chief minister who thinks about sports. We have decided to walk together in the future. We hope to improve the club’s performance and make all football fans happy,” East Bengal official Debabrata Sarkar said.