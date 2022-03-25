Mamata orders arrest of TMC leader in Bagtui

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited Bagtui village in Birbhum and met with the families of the victims who were burnt to death when their homes were set on fire on Monday night. She also ordered the arrest of Trinamul Congress block president, Rampurhat-1, Anarul Hossein, for his involvement in the violence.

Hossein was arrested a few hours later from Tarapith. The chief minister handed over monetary compensation to the next of kin of those killed, and pledged to provide Rs 2 lakh each to repair the houses that were burnt down in the incident. “I know that no amount of financial assistance can be a consolation but still we have to give it so that you can live peacefully from now onwards,” Miss Banerjee said, as she handed over ex gratia cheques of Rs 5 lakh to each victim’s kin.

Miss Banerjee also promised jobs for the next of kin of the victims. In the first year, they will get Rs 10,000 monthly and then will be absorbed as permanent employees at nearby areas, she announced. On Monday, eight people, mostly women and children, were burnt to death following the murder of Trinamul Congress deputy pradhan Bhadu Sheikh. The chief minister claimed that there was a big conspiracy behind the killings.

“I never believed something so barbaric could happen in modern Bengal. Mothers and children are killed, Your family members died but my heart was crushed,” she told the grieving family members. When the victims told her they were afraid to stay in the village, Miss Banerjee pledged that such an incident will not happen again and she has come to personally inspect and take action. From now onwards a police camp will be posted in the village.

The inspector in charge of Rampurhat Police Station, Tridib Pramanik has been suspended after her visit to the village. The chief minister has also told the state DGP, Manoj Malviya, to immediately direct all district police superintendents and police commissioners of the state to seize illegal arms and ammunition within the next ten days.

The family members of the victims said that they are happy with the CM’s actions and demanded punishment of the guilty. Later, chief minister also visited the Rampurhat Medical College Hospital, where the injured survivors of the incident are being treated and talked with the principal and other doctors.

“A medical board has been constituted. One victim has over 60 per cent burn injury and is serious, while another woman has burn injuries in the lower portion of the body. A child has been released after treatment. Yesterday three more victims were admitted with burn injuries,” Miss Banerjee said. She has also announced Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the serious burn injury patient and Rs.50,000 each for the other injured patients.

The state will bear the entire cost of their treatment. The CM reached Birbhum in a helicopter. CCTVs have been installed in the village today at the directives of Calcutta High Court. Ahead of the CM’s visit, SP of Birbhum Nagendra Nath Tripathi staged a route march in the village with a huge police force to restore confidence amongst the villagers. PCC president, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, also visited Bagtui village and demanded an impartial probe. A five member BJP central team also reached Rampurhat after a huge confrontation with TMC supporters.