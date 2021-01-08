Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed today that the chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited Raj Bhavan for an ‘adjustment’ by trying to appease Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for her repeated mistakes.

Ghosh said: “She has now suffered multiple wounds as she dared to confront the Governor and her public image is tarnished due to the falling consequences. She’s in acute trouble now and is desperately trying to get help. For that she went to have an adjustment with the Governor. As a result she had to apologize for her excess wrongdoings.”

Ghosh addressed a public meeting at Biborda village in Taldangra block in Bankura today. He also reacted to the remarks by TMC youth president Abhishek Banerjee in North Bengal today. Banerjee while addressing termed Ghosh as a ‘Gunda’. Ghosh retorted: “If required I’m ready to behave as a ruffian to resist their vandalism. It’s upto them to choose – which Dilip Ghosh they want to see.” Ghosh also replied to Abhishek’s charges that the prime minister avails a car that cost Rs 6 crores saying: “Would you please reply how you are staying in a house that costs Rs 7 crores?”