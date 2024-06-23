Mamata likely to campaign for Pryanka

Chief minister and Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee could join campaigning for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sister of Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, in Wayanad, Kerala, said sources close to the development.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is tipped to contest election from Wayanad, Kerala, after brother and winner from the seat Rahul Gandhi, hinted he could vacate this seat in favour of her sister and keep his Rae Bareli seat Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said that the campaign speculations grew louder after a 45-minutes huddle between Congress emissary and former Union home minister P Chidambaram and CM Mamata Banerjee at state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday.

Though no official communication on the issue is available, sources in the know claimed that the senior Congress leader, who was deputed by the Congress to meet the chief minister, tabled the proposal before Miss Banerjee which the latter had accepted, a source said.

Sources in the know claimed that Mr Chidambaram had formally tabled the Congress party’s invitation seeking her acceptance to campaign for Pariyanka at Wayanad.