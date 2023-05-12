Mamata issues 3-month deadline for police jobs

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today issued a threemonth deadline for completion of recruitment process in police force, which she claimed was hanging fire for quite some time.

She added that these candidates can be given “seven days training” to tide over the crisis plaguing the force visa-vis ever-increasing workload. Ms Banerjee, while addressing a group of industrialists with administrative officials in tow at Nabanna, expressed displeasure over the “tardy progress” in recruitment in the police force.

She claimed this is not only affecting the morale of the force but also damaging the prospects of the aspirants. “Complete recruitment in the police force in three months. Gone are the days of taking six months to provide training and from now on it should be seven days of training.

To make it possible, increase manpower in police stations. Try to complete providing field training in 21 days and seven days should be kept aside to impart other basic training,” Ms Banerjee said. In keeping with the requirements of employment generation in the state, the CM also laid emphasis on the skill development programme to generate employment.

She also asked minister Moloy Ghatak to take steps to transfer the names of people registered with the employment exchange to the skill department, so that they are trained to be absorbed in jobs.

The CM also asked the chief secretary to write to the coal ministry to regularize the coal mines to cap pilferage. It will not only create employment but also bring in revenue to the state.