Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is depriving the farmers of Bengal, preventing them from accessing the Centrally sponsored schemes for them for vested political gain, the BJP’s national executive member Mukul Roy said.

Addressing a virtual rally today, he said that farmers of Bengal are eager to participate in various central schemes for them and are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative in launching those projects but because of the Mamata Banerjee government they could not get the benefits even though these schemes are being implemented successfully in all other states with more than nine crore beneficiaries.

“Miss Banerjee and her party Trinamul Congress are not only murdering democracy here but for the sake of some small political gain farmers have become victim of politics. So a change of the government is necessary here,” the former Trinamul Congress vice president said.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PMKMY) and Padhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN) are two schemes launched by the Government of India. “Under the PMKSN scheme an income support of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to all farmer families across the country in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 every four months.

And each farmer will get under PMKMY scheme a fixed pension of Rs 3,000,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said that till date the West Bengal government did not send any list to the Central government for the farmers’ schemes.

“This is an illogical and unethical step of the state government, which was taken only to oppose the Centre,” Mr Roy said.

Meanwhile BJP’s state president and MP Dilip Ghosh said that chaos is prevailing in several places regarding the submission of forms for obtaining the monetary assistance for those affected by the Amphan super cyclone.

Several people were injured while they went to deposit the application form at Kultali in South 24-Parganas to get Amphan disaster fund at the BDO office. Thousands of people assembled there and a stampede like situation took place, in which some women were injured after being trampled. They were hospitalized, Mr Ghosh said.

The law and order completely collapsed. There was one counter open to cater to 10,000 people. No police were there to maintain social distancing,” he said.