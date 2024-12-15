Mamata congratulates successful students from state in ISS exam

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today congratulated the two students from Bengal for winning the UPSC-conducted prestigious Indian Statistical Service Examination this year.

In her post in X handle, Miss Banerjee wrote, “While I congratulate the two successful winners, Sinchan and Bittu, I note that our emphasis on encouraging our children for all India competitive examinations has been yielding concrete results.

Our students are showing improved performances in IAS and IPS examinations, too. The Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services study Center of the state government has already become a centre of attraction for young and ambitious students, who want highly subsidized top-grade support for these examinations. They will lead Indian bureaucracy again”.

Meanwhile the chief minister today expressed delight on National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata being awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Talking about the achievement, Miss Banerjee in a separate post in her X handle wrote, “Glad to know that the state-aided National University of juridical Sciences, Kolkata has been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation council (NAAC). Among other things, its introduction of Forensic science studies and its tie-up with Cambridge university and King’s college, London, etc have been valued.

The most important and noteworthy thing is the Government of West Bengal by the amendment of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences Act in 2018, has provided 5% of the total students of NUJS complete tuition fee waiver , and our students from economically weaker sections have thus gained access to this premier center of education. NUJS is the only National Law university in India to do this, and it has been our contribution.

Let advanced education be combined with social equity and let such efforts be thus recognized.”