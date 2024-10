Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today congratulated Omar Abdullah on his being sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir today.

In a tweet Miss Banerjee said, “This is the second stint at the helm of public life in the state, but the juncture today is more historic. I welcome his triumphant return through the elections, which truly constitute the greatest festival of democracy.

I congratulate the real architects of the festival, i.e. the people of Jammu and Kashmir in this festive moment of theirs”.

