Mamata clarifies after PM Modi’s ‘misinformation’ at Alipurduar

After yesterday’s speech at Alipurduar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has written in her X-handle on how much the state has contributed in the development of north Bengal. She point-by-point rebutted PM’s ‘misinformation’.

“Yesterday a vicious and false campaign was there at Alipurduar in North Bengal from a self-serving and politically motivated point of view for narrow power gains. This was a campaign that attempted to downplay and erase out the significant development works of our government for the people in Alipurduar district. The blatant untruths were served from the high quarters of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. Therefore, I want to share some facts and data relating to our actual impactful initiatives for the people of Alipurduar.

Bringing Administration Closer:

To enhance administrative accessibility, we established Alipurduar district as Bengal’s 20th district in June 2014. Since its formation, the district has experienced substantial developmental progress across various sectors, ensuring that every resident has benefited from at least one state government scheme.

Infrastructure Development:

We’ve made significant strides in infrastructure, starting with the model integrated administrative building, ‘Dooars Kanya.’ Our efforts extend to:

• Healthcare: We’ve established a Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Falakata, an Ayush Hospital, a Nursing School, 2 SNCUs, 7 SNSUs, 3 Blood Banks, and 207 Wellness Centres.

• Education: We’ve established Alipurduar University, a Government Engineering College, 7 new government colleges, 15 primary schools, 52 upper primary schools, and 15 student hostels.

• Public Amenities: This includes 6 Kishanmandis, 3 Sufal Bangla stalls, 8 Karmatirthas, 560 Anganwadi centers, 8 electric substations, a new Falakata Super Market, a new Stadium, a Women’s Police Station, and 60 operational Bangla Sahayata Kendras (Citizen Service Centres).

Social Security Scheme Benefits:

We are at the forefront of social security schemes, and the people of Alipurduar have greatly benefited. Over ₹1200 crore has been disbursed through various programs, including:

•Lakshmir Bhandar: 3.57 lakh beneficiaries

•Kanyashree: 5.72 lakh beneficiaries

•Khadyasathi: 12.91 lakh beneficiaries

•Sabuj Sathi: 2.54 lakh beneficiaries

•Rupashree: 46,000 beneficiaries

•Swasthya Sathi: Over 4 lakh beneficiaries

•Shikshashree: 3.10 lakh beneficiaries

•Aikyashree: 2.05 lakh beneficiaries

•Tabs under Taruner Swapna: 63 thousand beneficiaries

•Joy Johar Pension: 15,396 beneficiaries

•Tapashili Bandhu Pension: 29,486 beneficiaries

•Krishak Bandhu (New): 95,000 beneficiaries

•Bangla Shasya Bima: 1.18 lakh beneficiaries

•Binamulye Samajik Suraksha Yojana: 2.75 lakh beneficiaries

Patta Distribution:

We’ve distributed over 37,000 pattas, including 17,072 land pattas, 12,614 refugee pattas, 6,397 forest pattas, and 1,127 Chaa Sundari pattas.

Key Development Projects:

Under the Jalswapna project, 2.11 lakh out of 3.65 lakh households now have drinking water connections.

The Banglar Bari scheme has provided ₹546.13 crore to 45,511 families for housing.

The Karmashree scheme has generated 1.28 crore mandays for 2.84 lakh people, at a cost of approximately ₹300 crore.

Connectivity Development:

•More than 4,266 km of roads including rural roads under Pathashree scheme have been constructed at a cost of about Rs 4,000 crore.

•45 new bridges have been built at a cost of more than Rs 150 Crore. Bridges over the rivers Bala, Basra, Dima, Buritorsha, Kumai and many other rivers have been constructed.

•A new bus stand has been constructed at Alipurduar at a cost of Rs 28 crore.

Tea Garden and Worker Development:

•For Alipurduar’s 61 tea gardens, the state government has successfully reopened 8 closed gardens, increased worker wages to ₹250 (the highest in India), monthly financial aid is given to workers of closed gardens and we provide free ration, drinking water, electricity, and medical facilities. Creches are also being built for the benefit of female workers.

•The Chaa Sundari Project has built houses for 2,969 families, with an additional 14,000 families benefiting from financial assistance for home construction.

Industry:

Two industrial parks are under development, and 14,105 MSME units have created over 38,000 jobs.

Tourism:

Tourism is being boosted with tea tourism projects and two religious tourism circuits, promoting homestays (74 registered) to generate local employment.

Rajbanshi & Kamtapuri Development:

• We have given official language status (other than Bengali and English) to Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri in Bengal. So now we have 13 languages with official status which include Santali, Kurukh, Kurmali, Rajbanshi, Kamtapuri, Punjabi, Nepali, Urdu, Hindi, Oriya, Telugu.

•Development boards and academies have been formed to promote their culture.

•Thakur Panchanan Barma’s birthday is a public holiday, and his renovated house is now a museum.

•About 200 Rajbanshi schools have been given government approval.

•100 Sadri language schools are proposed to be opened. Syllabus preparation is under process.

•Narayani Battalion (Headquarters – Mekhliganj) has been formed in the state police.

•A 15-feet tall bronze statue of Mahabir Chila Roy has been installed in Baburhat.

Tribal Development:

•A bill for Sarna/Sari religion recognition has been passed.

•Tribal land transfer to non-tribals has been prohibited.

•Forest pattas are being distributed.

•Holidays have been declared on the birthdays of Birsa Munda and Pandit Raghunath Murmu and Hul Diwas, and the holy Karam Puja has been declared a state holiday.

•Over 3 lakh tribal people receive ‘Jai Johar’ old age pension

•Santhali medium schools have been established. Degree courses in Santali language have been introduced in colleges.

•Development of Jaher Thans and Majhi Thans have been undertaken.

•Dhamsa Madals are being distributed to the tribal artistes.

These are just some of the many initiatives that highlight our commitment to the holistic development of Alipurduar.

We always try to do our best for the people of Bengal, that is why they are with us. We do not divide people on the basis of religion, race, caste, or narrow-mindedness. We continuously work for the people, always standing by their side.

Jai Bangla!