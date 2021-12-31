Mamata chairs meet to finalise TMC civic body poll candidates

Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today met the party’s election cell with representatives from all four municipal corporations where civic poll are slated to be held on 22January.

The civic election will take place in Bidhan Nagar Municipal Corporation, Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Chandannagar Municipal Corporation and Asansol Municipal Corporation. While Bidhan Nagar Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has 41 seats, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has 47 seats Chandannagar Municipal Corporation (CMC) has33 seats and Asansol Municipal Corporations (AMC) has106 seats.

Mr Moloy Ghatak and district presiden from Asansol were present in the meeting held at the Kalighat party office. Mr Gautam Deb, chairman SMC and Papiya Ghosh were present at the meeting. Jyotipriya Mullick, Saugata Roy, Sujit Bose, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Krishna Chakraborty, Snehasish Chakraborty and Indranil Sen were also present.

It is learnt, that Trinamul leaders are concerned about both Asansol Municipal Corporations (AMC) and Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). In last SMC poll, Left Front formed the board and Mr Asoke Bhattacharya was the Mayor. But in

this year’s Assembly poll, CPIM candidate Asoke Bhattacharya was defeated by BJP. So Trinamul has now two opponents in SMC -BJP and CPI-M. In Bidhannagar, former mayor Sabyasachi Dutta was given the party ticket from Ward No. 33. There was some speculation whether or not he might get the ticket this time.He had joined the BJP before Assembly poll but returned to

the Trinamul after being defeated in the.poll.

Mr Firhad Hakim, present KMC Mayor, who was in the meeting said, “The candidates were selected on the basis of their work in the previous terms, their acceptability among the people and whether they have a clear image.”