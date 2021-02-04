Without naming former state forest minister Rajib Banerjee, who recently defected to the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said he was involved in corruption in the recruitment of Bano Sahayaks (Former Assistants).

“I have received complaints from various corners against him. The boy, who is speaking a lot after leaving my party, was involved in recruitment irregularities. You ask him about it. He has joined the BJP after committing a crime. An investigation is going on against him,” Mamata Banerjee said in Alipurduar district, adding, “But the BJP has sent a chartered flight to take in corrupt persons.”

As part of her party’s bid to regain her party base she lost in the region in the last Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee today addressed a rally on the Alipurduar Parade Ground. Party leaders and workers from three districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar attended the same.

“Those who are greedy and want to only enjoy their life have left the party before we drove them out,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She also cautioned her leaders that being members of the TMC, they had to maintain a disciplined life.

Significantly, Rajib Banerjee, addressing a public rally at Dhanekhali in Hooghly, replied to Mamata Banerjee’s remarks.

“Honourable Chief Minister today claimed I was involved in irregularities in recruitment of Bano Shahayak. I want to remind what you told me as I informed you (on 8 October at 10 am) about a Birbhum-based TMC leader’s threat to me, demanding appointment to his candidates. I handed over the entire process of recruitment to the board, but you asked me to appoint people based on the quota system of district party leaders. As you are in Alipurduar, you please ask your party’s district president what his demands were. No need to begin investigations. The problem will be resolved if you cancel the panel, which was approved by the finance department in November. In November, I was in your Cabinet, but you did not take any action against me,” Rajib Banerjee said.

Back in Alipurduar, Mamata Banerjee further spoke on the issue of Trinamul Congress MLAs and MPs joining the BJP. “No one can buy TMC’s MLAs and MPs. TMC’s tickets are not for sale. No need to belong to a lobby to manage a TMC ticket. Party leaders who are keeping in touch with people for the past five years will be getting the tickets to contest the Assembly elections,” she said.

The CM further said that the Assembly elections will be declared within seven to eight days.

Begging for votes, the Trinamul Congress chief also showcased her government’s series of social welfare schemes and said, “If you want free ration, vote for TMC.”