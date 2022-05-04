Mamata Banerjee Prime Minister in 2024: MP Aparupa Poddar

The Trinamool general secretary had claimed on Monday that Mamata Banerjee would be chief minister of Bengal till 2036.

On Tuesday, Arambagh MP Aparupa Poddar claimed that Mamata Banerjee would be the next Prime Minister in 2024.

Mamata Banerjee has already emerging as one of the main anti-Modi faces in the country after she blocked Bharatiya Janatan Party’s juggernaut in Bengal. Naturally, the chief minister of Bengal has emerged as one of the contenders for the post of Prime Minister in 2024.

On Monday, the TMC state general secretary Ghosh further augmented that possibility by claiming that Abhishek Banerjee would be the chief minister of Bengal in 2036. However, on Tuesday, Aparupa tweeted that Mamata Banerjee is the only face to be the Prime Minister in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Besides, Trinamool MP from Arambagh also demanded that Abhishek Banerjee will be the chief minister of the state in 2024. “I want our Didi to be sworn in as Prime Minister in 2024 by a RSS-nominated president,” he wrote. And our beloved youth leader Abhishek Banerjee would be sworn in as the chief minister of Bengal in 2024 from this BJP’s governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

However, Adhir Chowdhury, Bengal Congress chief said, “There is a competition to flatter the chief minister and her nephew. Everything needs to have a basis. We do politics, we don’t practice astrology. For those who practice astrology, it is possible for them to predict that.”