Mamata Banerjee, city temples celebrate Kali Puja

Kali Puja was observed in the city with usual enthusiasm with thousands of devotees gathering at the Dakshineshwar temple, Kalighat and Belur Math.

The Kali Puja at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence entered the 47th year. It was started by late Gayetri Devi, her mother, in 1978. Miss Banerjee prepares the bhog, which is offered to the goddess. She also keeps a fast and receives the guests. An avatar of Shyama Kali is worshipped at her residence.

She has composed a song for the occasion. “Alor Sathe Nisith Rate Ma esechen ghore, boron koro tare. (Mother has come to the house at night, welcome her). The song has been sung by Indranil Sen, state information and cultural affairs minister.

Chief secretary Manoj Panth, home secretary Nandini Chakravarti, director general of police Rajeev Kumar, commissioner of police Manoj Verma attended the puja. Trinamul Congress leaders, officials of different high commissions attended the puja. The residents of Naba Neer attended the puja like the previous years. Miss Banerjee visits Naba Neer every year and invites the residents to visit her home on Kali Puja.

Thousands of people gathered at the Dakshineshwar temple. The temple is associated with Sri Ramakrishna, who was the priest of the temple. Many people offered puja at the temple.

The devotees also offered puja at the Kalighat temple.

The Kali Puja, organised by Naba Yubak Sangha was held with usual enthusiasm. The puja was started by Phata Keshto on Keshab Sen Street. It was Phata Kesto, who had introduced lights from Chandannagore to the city, way back in the early 1970s.

Though Somen Mitra, former PCC president is no more, the Kali Puja, which he started on Amherst Street was held with usual enthusiasm.

In Howrah, special puja was held at Hajar Hath Kali temple.

Elaborate police arrangements were made to ensure peace during the puja. Senior police officers were deployed near the important puja pandals. Police requested people not to burst crackers that flout the decibel norms.