Mamata alleges BJP’s plot to incite ethnic riot in state

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, today, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to replicate the ethnic violence witnessed in Manipur within her state. She condemned the attack on state minister Birbaha Hansda’s vehicle and asserted that it was perpetrated by BJP activists disguised as members of the Kurmi community.

Highlighting the BJP’s alleged strategy, Miss Banerjee claimed that the party aimed to create a situation in which Adivasis and Kurmis would clash, leading to a justification for deploying the military with shoot-at-sight orders. The chief minister vowed that those instigating ethnic riots would not be spared and promised severe consequences for their actions.

The incident in question occurred on Friday when minister Hansda’s vehicle, part of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy, was targeted with stones in the tribal-dominated district in Jhargram.

Miss Banerjee expressed her disapproval of the violence and firmly denied the involvement of the Kurmi community, instead pointing fingers at BJP workers posing as members of the community.

Addressing the public during the Trinamule Nabojowar mass outreach campaign, Mamata Banerjee also announced a significant boost to employment opportunities in the Junglemahal region. She disclosed that, in addition to the steel plant being constructed by the Jindal Group in Salboni, another major industry would be established.

The chief minister said that the Jindal Group had returned excess land to the state government, as directed by her administration.

Miss Banerjee further stated that the state government intended to develop industries on the unused land in Salboni, ensuring economic growth and employment generation.

Although she did not provide specific details regarding the nature of the industry, she expressed confidence that the new venture would offer numerous job opportunities to the local populace.

The Jindal Group’s steel plant in Salboni is already underway, with the unused land being handed back to the state government. The return of this land has paved the way for the establishment of a large-scale industry, fostering economic development and creating employment prospects for a significant number of people in the region.

Mamata Banerjee’s assertions regarding the BJP’s alleged role in orchestrating ethnic riots and her commitment to promoting industrial growth in West Bengal have sparked widespread interest and debate.

“The state government’s initiatives and the upcoming developments in Salboni are eagerly awaited by the local community, who anticipate the positive impact these endeavors will have on their lives and livelihoods.” said a local resident. Miss Banerjee took time out to pay a visit at the Salboni Super Speciality hospital to assess the health infrastructure and interact with patients and their loved ones.

She expressed her concern for their well-being, particularly in the sweltering summer months. She specifically instructed the maternity wards to closely monitor patients to ensure their comfort and the smooth progress of their treatment.

During her interaction with the mothers in the newborn ward, Miss Banerjee personally engaged with them and expressed her interest in the children’s names.

One woman approached the Chief Minister with a request to suggest a name for her child. Responding warmly, Miss Banerjee offered two name options, saying, “Sanchita, if not Sangita.”